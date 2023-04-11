Obituary: Barbara Rae Harker Jenson
April 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022
A Celebration of Life in honor of Barb will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the University of Utah Alumni House from 11:00 to 3:00. There will be a brief formal program at noon, a light lunch and beverages will be served. Namaste!
