Obituary: Barbara Rae Harker Jenson

April 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022

Barbara Rae Harker Jenson, age 78, passed away in the loving arms of her family on the Solstice, 12/22/22 at 3:33 am.

She was born to Kenneth B. Harker and Rae C. Harker of Tooele, Utah on April 22, 1944, and Is survived by her siblings Ken Harker (Terri) and twin sister Virginia Aldrich (John), as well as sons Jeff (Heather) and Travis (April) and grandchildren Smith, Ella, Hailey and Josie Jenson. Barb grew up in the kitchen of her grandmother Ina’s restaurant at the Kirk Hotel in Tooele washing dishes while standing on a milk crate. She was a graduate of Tooele High School and then the University of Utah where she was a standout collegiate swimmer and golfer, graduating with a Master’s in Education. Barbara was a sister in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married Duane S. Jenson on June 10, 1967. They were later divorced, but Duane and his wife Terry remained lifelong friends and supported Barbara to the end.

Barbara was a dynamic force of nature in all aspects of her life. Although rarely spoken of, as she was always focused on others, her athletic accomplishments were truly exceptional. She was the coach of the women’s archery team and assistant golf coach at the University of Utah. She was the outright back-to-back winner of the Antelope Island to Saltair (8.2 miles) endurance swim race and multiple time winner of the Willow Creek Country Club ladies’ golf championship. In her later years she became a competitive barrel racer and pole bender where she pursued her love of training and competing quarter horses. Her passion and drive allowed her to not only succeed in athletics but at everything she committed herself to in life.

A pivotal turning point In Barbara’s life came with the diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 1991. This led ultimately to a life-or-death decision in 1998. Despite the arduous path she knew she would face, Barbara’s choice was Life. Thanks to superb care at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, she survived a stem cell transplant followed by a long but complete recovery under the care of Dr. Saundra Buys.

These events changed the trajectory of Barbara’s life as she turned to various modes of healing to help others who might be experiencing similar difficulties. She studied at Kripalu to become a yoga Instructor. She became a licensed massage therapist. And finally, after years of training, became a practitioner of Esogetic Light Therapy. She practiced In Salt Lake for a few years and In Park City for many more. Her patients remember her with fondness for always providing loving and compassionate care.

She often rode her Harley Davidson to teach and participate in retreats as far away as Lenox, MA. She was also a member of Sisters on the Fly and towed her vintage Airstream across the West to rendezvous with her friends. Her circle of friends is vast with absolutely no geographic or social boundaries; from Kripalu, to cancer survivor groups, to yoga retreats, to fly fishing, and Buddhist retreats to name just a few, her influence cast a wide shadow. For years she supported a Tibetan refugee family. Her ability to connect with people was a true gift.

The last few years of Barbara’s life were spent at the Ovation retirement community In Washington, Utah. While there she followed her lifelong pattern of establishing friendships with both staff and fellow residents. She had close relationships with a number of practitioners who helped bring her comfort in her final years. In April of 2021, Sadie, a golden-doodle puppy arrived at her house and provided wonderful companionship for the remainder of Barbara’s life.

Barb was an amazing spirit, and the world will be a little less bright without her. While reuniting with her friends and family who have passed, we know there will be one hell of a party!

In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make donations in Barbara’s name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the following link: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org

/diy/barbarahjenson

The family will be hosting a celebration of life in Barb’s honor in April, time and place TBD.

Namasté