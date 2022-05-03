Obituary: Barry Silver
May 29, 1942 – April 27, 2022
Barry passed away on April 27, 2022 surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. Barry moved out west from New Jersey in 2004. A retired school psychologist, he enjoyed teaching kids to ski at Deer Valley. Barry loved sharing the things he loved with the people he cared about ; skiing, biking, a beautiful hike, a good bottle of wine, a great restaurant or a Broadway show.
Barry faced his eight year journey with Alzheimer’s disease with grace and dignity. He was supported along the way by his wife, dedicated caregivers and supportive friends and family.
Barry was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Doris and Guy Brennert, his father Henry Silver and foster son, Frank Martin.
Donations in Barry’s memory can be made to Jewish Family Service ,495 East 4500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 or online http://www.jfsutah.org
