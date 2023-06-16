Obituary: Bette Scarlet

November 14, 1944 – June 5, 2023

Bette Scarlet, educator and preeminent community volunteer died on June 5th. at her home in Park City, Utah. Bette graduated from Queens College in New York City. She taught elementary school in three states. She was a docent at the Worcester Massachusetts.

While in Massachusetts she earned the credential of Certified Jewish Family Educator. She and the principal of the religious school in which also also taught, twice won national awards for curriculum development. Bette gave classes at a Assumption College in Worcester in the adult continuing education program.

She volunteered at Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts were she would dress in the costume of the early 1800’s and introduce characters of that time to children and adults.

During the 17 years she lived in Park City she volunteered at the National Ability Center where she helped disabled youth and adults experience skiing in winter and water sports in summer. Bette was a docent for the Park City Historical Museum where she gave walking tours of the town and instructional sessions for children. She volunteered in the Race Department at Park City Mountain Resort and led a weekly ski group for the Park City Mountain Sports Club. She enjoyed bridge, racquet sports, hiking, canoeing (Bette was an accomplished canoeist), snow shoeing and alpine skiing.

Bette is survived by Jon her husband of 57 years, her daughter Emily (husband David) and her grandson Jeremy.

Contributions can be sent to Huntsman Cancer Institute or Memorial Sloan Cancer Center.