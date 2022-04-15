Obituary: Brett Strikwerda
May 21, 1961 – April 12, 2022
In loving memory of Brett Strikwerda who passed April 12, 2022. Brett grew up in Fallbrook, CA. In 1982, Brett opened PARK CITY PIZZA CO and was a prominent member of the business community for 24 years. He was well-liked and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed skiing, concerts and socializing with locals at the No Name. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Dana Strikwerda, children Kaitlyn and Jake (by first wife Rene Hagemeister), and siblings Mark, Scott, and Karen. Preceded in death by parents Derk and Virginia Strikwerda.
