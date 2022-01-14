Obituary: Bruce Lindell

Bruce Lindell

Provided Photo

September 8, 1938 – January 2, 2022

Bruce Carl Lindell age 83 of Highlands Ranch, CO passed away on January 2, 2022 peacefully at his home after fighting cancer for many years.

Bruce was born September 8, 1938 in the small community of Crookston, Minnesota to Carl and Janet Lindell. Bruce grew up playing all kinds of sports, his favorite being baseball. Throughout his adult life he continued to make sports an important part off his life which in turn led to a life full of friends and sporting activities.

Bruce graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN in 1956 and from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in 1960 with a BS and BA degree in Marketing and Math. He then worked four years in Denver, Colorado as a safety inspector of Titan Missiles and 30 years in St.Paul, Minnesota and Salt Lake City, Utah for Unisys in Marketing and Program Management. Since 1994 until 2004 he was in the business of building homes in Park City, Utah and LaQuinta, California.

He will be remembered for his love of family as his greatest accomplishment. Besides just hanging out with his family in his retirement years Bruce enjoyed traveling and wintering in Southern California and playing softball with his teammates and friends. Bruce was always upbeat, loved going out for dinner with family and friends and sitting around talking sports to any other sport enthusiasts he found. Bruce will also be remembered for his beautiful smile.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Helen Lindell(Sawyer), their two children Brian Lindell of Denver, CO and daughter Beth Anderson(Lindell) and her husband Britton Anderson and granddaughter Gracie Anderson of Parker, CO. He is also survived by his sister Mary Rothe(Lindell) of Duluth, MN.

There will be a Celebration of Life April 1, 2022 in Palm Desert California.