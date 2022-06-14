Obituary: Carleen Gaulden Gardner

April 4, 1929 – June 4, 2022

Carleen G. Gardner passed away peacefully June 4, 2022 at the age of 93 at the home of her daughter Katherine Martz in Park City, Utah surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Jay D. Gardner, her sister Kathryn Ann Paschal, her brother Carl E. Gaulden, Jr. and her parents Carl E. Gaulden and Ruth F. Gaulden. She is survived by her sons James R. Gardner (Bridget) and Jay D. Gardner, Jr., her daughter Katherine G. Martz (Rusty), her grandchildren Kendall G. Ratterree (Joe), Elizabeth G. de Laureal (David), Matthew Gardner, Peter Gardner, Sara Gardner, Charles Martz and William Martz, and her great grandchildren, Joseph Ratterree, James Ratterree, Collins de Laureal, Maddie Burnham and Ellie Dimeco, and many nieces and nephews.

Born in Camilla, Georgia April 4, 1929, she was a graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Wesleyan College and carried her love of music throughout her life. She lent her gifts and skills as an organist, pianist and choir director to many churches and organizations, St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Savannah, Georgia to name a few. In later years, she would use those talents to bring joy to the elderly and infirm in an assisted living center in Heber, Utah.

Most of her adult life, prior to moving to Park City, Utah in 2010, was spent in Savannah, Georgia where she was a communicant of St. Michael’s and All Angels. She was a member of the Garden Club, Record Club, and others . After moving to Park City, she was a communicant at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and she enjoyed life to its fullest. She was able to experience the joys of “parenting” again with her grandsons, Charlie and William, while she resided in their home with Katherine and Rusty. She eagerly jumped into activities at the Park City Senior Center and quickly became its president for a term. She enjoyed the many activities Park City Newcomers had to offer. Secondary to music, Carleen’s passion was playing bridge. She was a competitive, cutthroat card counting adversary. She especially enjoyed playing with her children/grandchildren and teaching them how to be graceful in losing, which they always did. She was quick to hop on a snowmobile to enjoy fresh mountain snows or a razor to be with family in the red hills of Moab. At 83, you would have caught her zip lining at Snowbird; at 84 touring the Roman Coliseum with her 13 year old grandson; at 90 swimming with monk seals in Hawaii. Her adventures were numerous and she was an inspiration to all.

Carleen was devoted to her husband, her children and grandchildren. She knew no strangers, befriending all she met, and will be missed by many whose lives she touched with her kindness, beautiful smile, generous nature and loving heart.

The family is very grateful for the help and support of Carleen’s caregivers, Pua Vaitai, Tia Tuione, Latai Tuai, Logan Tuai, Maline Ahwong, and Malama Fatani.

In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4595 N. Silver Springs Dr. Park City, Utah 84098;

Alzheimer’s Association

http://act.alz.org/goto/carleengardner

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal church with a reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. Graveside services will be held in Camilla, GA this summer.