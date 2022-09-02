Obituary: Carma Loraine Therning Frantz

June 8, 1940 – August 27, 2022

Carma Loraine Therning Frantz

Carma Loraine Therning Frantz was born on June 8, 1940, in Bluebell, Utah to Raymond Therning and Verona Powell. She passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 82 surrounded by her loving family.

Married Reed H Frantz on June 8, 1956, to that union they were blessed with 5 children, Tama Rae (Reynold) Hixson, Brenda Lee (Brad) Wilde, Dean Reed Frantz, Shelley Gay Frantz, and Roger Harris (Kori) Frantz.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she had many callings, serving as Primary teacher, 1st, and 2nd counselor in the Primary and Stake Relief Society Nursery, and lifelong visiting teacher.

She made many friends throughout her life as co-owner of Kamas Valley Pack and Kamas Valley Ready Mix, member of the Kamas Valley Lions Club, for many years. Proud member of the daughters of Utah Pioneers, the Sew and Sew Club and Kamas Valley Senior Citizens where she had many dear friends.

Mom worked hard all her life, working at Prospector Square in Park City, in housekeeping, 7-11 in Park City, Chevron in Kamas and Sinclair in Kamas, where she made many friends. She was kind and generous and was known to buy a drink or treat for those short on cash. Mom’s house was always neat and tidy, even up to the end.

Her greatest and most rewarding job was that of being a mother to her 5 children, she was so proud of us, and her 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild due in October.

Our precious Mom had many health challenges and handled them with grace and dignity, living on her own until her passing.

Survived by her 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, sister Norene Neff, Julie Feraco, Aileen Neil, sister in-law Icle Therning, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Albert Gonzales, husband Reed Frantz, infant daughter Shelley Gay, grandsons Dillon Frantz and Kim Atkinson, brother John Kay Therning, brothers-in-law Richard Neff and Jim Feraco.

There will be a viewing September 2, 2022, at the Kamas Valley 2nd Ward, 100 West Center Street, Kamas, Utah, from 10 am to 11:30 am. Graveside services at the Francis Cemetery at 12:00 noon and luncheon following back at the church.

