Obituary: Charles Anthony “Tony” Hudgens II

Charles Anthony "Tony" Hudgens II

Provided Photo

August 12, 1969 – March 23, 2023

Tony passed away at the age of 53 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia surrounded by his loving family after an 11-day battle with Sepsis.

Tony was born in Salt Lake City to Patricia Berrett and Russell Carl Hudgens where he spent his early childhood. After his parents divorce in 1980, the family moved to Park City, Utah. He attended Park City schools, made many lifelong friends, and enjoyed skiing, and life in the mountains.

In 1999, he married Kristen Cook in Couer’d Alene Idaho, where they made their first home and welcomed children Wyatt (2000) and Alexis (2002).

In 2008 the family returned to Park City where they spent the next 13 years. He loved spending time with extended family, friends, and countless days at the baseball field watching both kids play.

Tony had a special love for the beach, especially Cancun and Virginia Beach, and was able to return to live the last two years with those he loved enjoying the warm sun and sand that he so enjoyed in his younger years.

Tony is survived by his wife Kristen, son Wyatt, daughter Alexis, parents Patricia and Dave Berg, siblings Daniel Hudgens (Sandrine), Lesa Hudgens, Eric Berg, Christopher Berg Pulley, and many others who loved and will miss him.

He is preceded in death by his Father Russell Carl Hudgens and his grandparents.

Memories are the bridge that connects us to our loved ones. Visit that bridge often and find comfort.

Swim free with the dolphins “T”…