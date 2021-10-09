Obituary: Charles Frederic “Deric” Hopkins

Charles Frederic "Deric" Hopkins

Provided Photo

October 28, 1936 – September 26, 2021

Charles Frederic “Deric” Hopkins left us September 26, 2021, the way he wanted, “with dignity and style after a life well-lived and enjoyed.” Although no time is a good time to say goodbye, we celebrate his life and all he represented and accomplished.

Deric was born in Colorado Springs in 1936. Here he brought life to his parent’s formal household with beloved dogs, sports savvy, and great sense of humor. His parents valued education and sent him to Fountain Valley Boarding School at a young age. It was difficult for him to leave home, but he enjoyed the education while becoming an accomplished athlete in football, hockey and baseball and a school legend for his infamous pranks.

Deric attended Colorado University where he met his wife Pam, received both a BA and MBA in business and was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Pam and Deric were married in Ogden, Utah on July 15, 1960 and lived in Colorado Springs where he worked for Holly Sugar and their daughter Julie was born. The company then moved him to Saratoga, CA where boys Brett and Shawn joined the family. It was at this time that his entrepreneurial spirit was born, and he began his career as an independent business owner when he moved the family to Aspen, CO, where he would live and own a home for 34-years. He loved and adored the beauty of the mountains and fostered many amazing, life-long friendships, developed a love for skiing and found joy living the mountain lifestyle.

In 1976, Deric and a good friend bought Elastomer Products in Salt Lake City and commuted every weekend back home to Aspen in his burnt-orange Buick LeSabre (his love of cars evolved to Mercedes with his favorite always being his F150 truck). After commuting for a couple years, he eventually moved his family permanently to Salt Lake. About this time, Deric was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and in his words, “looked it in the eye” and beat it with everything he had. He was instrumental in pioneering the jetway curtain and successfully owned and managed Elastomer Products for 31 years until his retirement in 2007 at the age of 70.

While enjoying a successful career, Deric always found time for everything he loved from duck hunting with his sons, to accomplishing century bike rides with his daughter, to traveling the world far-and wide with his loving wife. He started fishing at a young age with his father and became a skilled fisherman. He developed a love for golf later in life and spent countless hours putting in his living room in search of the perfect putter to lower his score at his favorite outdoor courses. He loved reading and spent hours with his Amazon Nook, which kept his mind sharp and surprisingly made him a wiz at trivia. He also had a passion for skiing. He learned to ski when he met Pam in college and considered it a family sport where he enjoyed spending hours on the slopes with friends, family, children and grandchildren. His diverse wardrobe of flashy ski outfits, particularly his famous throwback jumpsuits, continue to be seen on the slopes today sported by his grandchildren.

The thing Deric cherished above all else was his family. He was always most happy with his family and loved spending time with them, being involved in their lives, sharing his unique wisdom and perspective in one-liners and spoiling them with “bonus gifts”. He enjoyed 61 years of amazing marriage to his wife Pam who would go everywhere and anywhere with him throughout their life adventure. Their marriage was full of constant happiness, laughter and love. Deric is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Julie, sons and daughter in-laws, Brett and Traci, Shawn and Carey and eight wonderful grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as “D”, Katie and Steven, Megan, Ellie, Chase, Jake, Luke, Hannah and Cal. He was a beloved patriarch to the family who epitomized integrity, genuineness, a get-it-done hard work ethic, adventure, humor, stability and comfort all topped off with continuous fun. Deric will be dearly missed until we reunite with him again.