Obituary: Charles P. Williams Jr.

January 22, 1957 – October 31, 2022

On October, 31, 2022, Charles “Chip” P. Williams Jr., a beloved husband, father, and brother passed away. Born to Charles and Kathleen Williams on January 22, 1957, Chip was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Tulane University and went on to earn an MBA from the same institution.

During his professional career, Chip served in varying leadership roles in operations for Williams Companies, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1991, his career led him to Utah, where he fell in love with skiing and hiking in the Wasatch Mountains, fly-fishing pristine rivers, and mountain biking the trails surrounding Park City. He was an avid golfer and found many of his best friends through the sport.

Besides his love for the outdoors, Chip found his other true passion later in life, serving on the Board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. His dedication to RMHC was unwavering, and he was asked to continue his service as an Emeritus Board member. He cared deeply for the mission, attending a Board Meeting in person a few weeks prior to passing.

Chip’s family and friends knew him to be selfless, humble, and loyal. He was a man of immense integrity and had a light-hearted sense of humor that kept us all grinning. Chip had strong and diverse friendships across ages, backgrounds, and interests. He shared special places with those he loved, among them: Creede, Colorado, Jupiter Island, Florida, and Tuckerstown, Bermuda. We will forever hold him in our hearts and continue to think of him as we ski down “Mercury,” hike “Masonic”, mountain bike “Gravedigger”, fly fish the Green River, and walk the “North Fork” trail in the Uinta National Forest.

Chip is survived by his wife, Theresa, his daughters, Callie and Mathilde, and his stepsons, Erik, André, and Luke. The family would like to recognize the wonderful care Chip received from his devoted team of caregivers, especially Kathy Bochnowski and Jaclyn Brooks, whose loving dedication ensured grace and dignity for him during the past year.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Cyn Rd, Park City, UT. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to Ronald McDonald House (https://rmhc.org/donate ) or Mountain Trails Foundation (https://mountaintrails.org/member-donations/ ).

Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.