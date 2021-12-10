Obituary: Charles Polychronis

Charles Polychronis

Provided Photo

August 3, 1926 – December 7, 2021

Charles “Charlie” Polychronis passed away on December 7, 2021 after a brave battle with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. The son of two Greek immigrants, James and Melba Polychronis, Charlie was born in the Miner’s hospital in Park City, Utah on August 3, 1926. He was a graduate of Park City High School in 1944, where he met the love of his life, Beverly Beth Butler. The two were married in 1947 after Charlie returned home from serving in the Navy in WWII where he was stationed in Hawaii. Charlie was the proud father of two sons, Rodger and his younger brother Marty.

His father owned the Palace Meat & Grocery on Main Street where Charlie got the early training that would be a roadmap to his success in the grocery business. In addition to opening the Mt Air Market with his brother George, he had a lifelong career working for Albertsons. As if that wasn’t enough, in 1976 Charlie and George opened Mt Air Café which quickly became a Park City landmark and the hot spot for locals to enjoy a cup of coffee and good company.

Known for his witty sense of humor, Charlie was active and fiercely independent right up until his death. He was an avid skier into his 80s, and he never missed Sunday golf at Jeremy Ranch with his family. He credits living to the age of 95 to his home exercise bike he rode nearly every day.

Nothing gave Charlie more joy than his grandchildren, especially his great grandchildren. He lit up when he saw them, and he loved to spoil them any chance he got. He passed away with so much pride and love in his heart for his entire family.

Charlie will rest in peace next to his beloved wife Beverly, in the place where he diligently and lovingly left flowers on her grave every single holiday and birthday for nearly 34 years to honor her memory. He had a special passion for flowers. Every Spring, on the same weekend each year, he would plant his garden which he meticulously manicured daily. He took great pride and joy in this activity every Summer.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents James and Melba; wife, Beverly; son, Marty; brother, George; and brother, Robert; sister, Mary; sister, Helen and sister, Sophia. He is survived by his sister, Catherine; son, Rodger (Rosemary); daughter-in-law, Pam; granddaughter, Kelli; granddaughter, Stacey; grandson, Nicholas; his great grandchildren, Elena and Harrison and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Marks Hospital, St. Joseph’s Villa and, most importantly, Dr. David Kuo who took great care of Charlie for many years.

An open graveside service will be held on Monday, December 13th at 11:00am at Wasatch Lawn located at 3401 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Charlie’s name to St. Judes, a place he held dear to his heart.