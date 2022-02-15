Obituary: Charles Witham
May 1, 1938 – January 23, 2022
Charles Worthy Witham
Chuck passed away after a short-term illness on January 23, 2022, in Provo Utah. He was eighty-three.
Chuck’s life was defined by his endless energy. He and his wife, Mardell raised five wonderful children. He led his family into skiing, mountain climbing, sailing, fishing, and golfing. He was an avid soccer player/coach/referee and enjoyed oil painting.
Chuck and Mardell were married 62 years and created family life together. They met in high school and married during his final year at the University of Washington. Chuck earned his degree in Chemical Engineering. He moved the family to Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1969, living there until he and Mardell moved to Midway Utah in 2017 to be closer to family.
He was employed by the Boeing Company for 40 years. His final position was Director of Chemical Processes. Chuck volunteered on the United Way Board of Directors, Ski Acres Ski Patrol, Olympic Sports for Disabled Children, and promoted daycare for working mothers.
Our Family, children and grandchildren have a mountain of wonderful memories. We will miss you Chuck, Dad, Grampa. Heaven better be ready to play soccer!
Love forever and ever,
Mardell, Kristina, Kathleen, Kimberly, David, Michael, Kevin, Sam, Ashleigh, Nathan, Tucker, Tyler, Jenevieve, Charlie and Rocky.
Memorial Service will be held in the summer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User