Obituary: Christopher Worel

Christopher Worel

Provided Photo

March 27, 1989 – December 30, 2021

Christopher Worel loved adventures. Especially those that included the water. He grew up in Mobile, Alabama and spent all the time possible at his parent’s beach home on Ono Island, AL. He loved fast boats and cars as well as traveling. Along with his parents, Mike and Nann Worel, he traveled to Mount Kilimanjaro when he was 11 years old. He climbed the mountain and for years, his record stood as the youngest to person to have summited Kilimanjaro.

During the course of his short life, he would be one of those rare individuals who had stood on every continent in the world except Australia and Antarctica.

He loved politics and had an opportunity to intern for Alabama Governor Bob Riley and US Senator Richard Shelby. A top student, Christopher was a Presidential scholar, graduated early from high school and went to college at Hampden/Sydney College in Virginia. He became a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity where he studied finance but also chose to work as a Level Two Paramedic and ran his own crew in Farmington, Virginia.

He then moved to Utah where his parents had moved fulltime in 2008. He attended Westminster College and volunteered for the Salt Lake Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Department. He completed his MBA program in finance at the University of Denver and worked in the Denver area before returning to live in Salt Lake City in late 2019 when he went to work for the Madrid based company Amadeus.

He loved to draw and could quick sketch most anything. He was an accomplished musician and played both the piano and the trumpet. He also loved to be active and was an avid skier, hiker and biker. He was a loyal friend to his friends.

His patriotism came naturally with a love of the Navy from the memory of the distinguished careers of both of his decorated grandfathers in that branch. He proudly kept his grandfather’s Navy sword above his bed.

Christopher Patrick Worel was born March 27th 1989 and passed away from non-COVID related organ failure on Dec 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Nann Worel, his grandfather George (Mary) Worel, Uncles Patrick (Paula) Herd and Christopher Worel and cousins Rachel (Brayton) Herd, Hanna Worel and Jackson Worel. A celebration of his life will be held on March 26th, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. Those who wish to make a remembrance in his name are encouraged to do so to the….

Salt Lake Search and Rescue/ 3510 South 700 West/ Salt Lake City, Utah 84119