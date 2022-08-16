Obituary: Claudio Maurizio Castelli, M.D.

June 3, 1928 – May 11, 2022

Claudio M. Castelli, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Park City, UT on May 11, 2022. Born on June 3, 1928 in Ancona, Italy, he grew up in Rome attending Medical School in Modena, and moved to the US in 1956.

Claudio settled in Glen Rock, NJ where he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a trusted family physician, a wonderful friend and treasured neighbor. He was an excellent cook who loved to entertain family, friends and neighbors. He loved his dogs and over the years was never without a furry companion. Daisy, his current pooch, already misses him terribly.

Claudio moved to Park City, UT seven years ago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years: Sissel, two daughters: Solange and Alexandra, two sons: Julian and Adrian, nine grandchildren: Gianluca, Niccolo, Jackson, Harris, Liam, Ashling, Jack, Luke, and Kate and one great-granddaughter: Arya.

He was loved by many and will be missed. A celebration of Claudio’s life will be held this summer. More information and to leave a comment, memory or photograph please visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/claudio-castelli/about