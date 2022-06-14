Obituary: Courtney John Klekas

June 15, 1952 – June 7, 2022

Courtney John Klekas loved his family. Courtney (also known as Court, Ed, Eddy, Al, and many other nicknames) was a loving husband, father, brother, son, cousin, grandfather, and friend. Court’s passion was taking care of his family. Over his 69 years, his family and friends knew him as the man with the biggest heart—the first to celebrate for those he loved and the first to be there when times were tough. To those who loved him back, Court was a man full of life and humor. He was generous, goofy, and welcoming. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a photo of Dad where he’s not smiling, laughing, making a silly face, or surrounded by those he loved.

Court was born June 15, 1952, to Mark John Klekas and Bettie June Heffernan in Salt Lake City. Court, his sister, and three brothers were surrounded by an enormous Greek family, with seemingly dozens of aunts and uncles and hundreds of cousins. Court graduated from Highland High School in 1970 and continued his studies at the University of Utah. He was proud to be a Ute and enjoyed watching football, especially the rivalry games with the blue school down south. Ironically, Court’s wife Susan was a BYU alumna. (Although she always claimed to be rooting for the Utes, Court would often joke that she was a Cougar spy).

Court married Susan Jo Tuft in 1982. They met at a party in Park City in the late 70s. Mom would later tell her children how her father was unlike any man she’d ever met: he drank coffee, wore suits, and drove a BMW. During their courtship, when Susan lived back in southern California, Court would make the 11-hour drive from Salt Lake in record time, once (as Mom likes to tell) getting three speeding tickets in one trip. This year, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. In those 40 years, Court and Susan raised four children together, Courtney John II (1982), Carley Nichole (1984), Cole Michael (1986), and Casey Mark (1989).

Court and Susan were so proud of their children. The kids grew up in Pinebrook and followed each other through the Park City schools. Court would let the kids make their own mistakes, but he would always be there when we needed him for advice, or just to hug and tell us he loved us. He taught his kids to be strong, caring, loyal and loving. Dad was known to break into song at any moment (mostly improvising the lyrics). When the kids would go to a friend’s house for dinner, he’d encourage them to be on their best behavior by saying, “Give em’ the ‘Full Eddy,” referring to Eddie Haskel. As the kids got older, he pressed them to do well and be good to others. He empowered them to do anything they wanted in life, but above all to find something that made them happy.

In the last few years, the light of Court and Susan’s life was their grandchildren, Colby Trey (2016), Cora Benson (2019), and Thomas Courtney (2022). Any time he wasn’t working, he was with his grandchildren—playing, making funny noises, encouraging them to dance, taking them on tractor rides, going camping, boating, fishing, having sleepovers, and letting them eat all the treats. His grandchildren loved him so much. They will now get to hear how much their grandpa loved them, just as Court Sr. told his own children how much his father loved them after he passed (also before his time) in 1984.

Court was a young entrepreneur. After graduating high school, he ran his own painting and carpet cleaning business to help pay for college. He started selling real estate in 1974 in Salt Lake. In the late 70s, he staked his claim in Park City when there wasn’t a stoplight in town. He helped with the development and sales in Pinebrook from the start. Court received numerous awards throughout his career in real estate including being named Salesperson of the Year on several occasions. He was a branch broker for many years and mentored countless others. He’d often joke that he had forgotten more about real estate than most people even knew.

Dad was a family man, always working hard and putting their needs above his own. It’s a small comfort to know he is now at rest. (And probably happy to finally relax!)

Court always taught his kids to stand up for themselves and their family. Throughout the 90’s, one by one each family member enrolled in martial arts lessons at Bobby Lawrence Karate. At first, Dad was caught sneaking private lessons without telling anyone. Court witnessed all the benefits karate instilled within his own family and wanted to continue to share those values with the Park City community. We all received our black belts and would often say “the family that kicks together, sticks together.” Court purchased the Park City studio in 1998 and the family ran it for many years until Cole Michael took the reins. Cole continues to run the studio today, still kicking after more than 30 years and thousands of students and families. Court was so proud of his students, championing them through years of hard work, self-discipline, fitness and fun.

Court loved to make everyone laugh. (He made himself laugh, too). Anyone who knew him well was lucky enough to get a strange and recurring nickname. When he and Susan (Jody) were first dating, she thought he was so popular and knew everyone in town because he’d call out to strangers, “Hey, Big Al!” “Kenny!” “Blake!” Oftentimes, his kids didn’t know his friends’ or cousins’ real names because Court only referred to them by nickname (“Flapstein,” “Brownie,” “Rocko,” “Chris-ball,” “El,” “Marty,” “Mooseface” “Jimmy Bump” “Lover” “Carp” or “Gorp”).

The family spent every other weekend boating at Lake Powell with more family and friends. He loved cruising up the lake, blasting the Doors or Eric Clapton, surrounded by charred sandstone walls. Lake Powell was one of his favorite places in the world and he shared that love with all of us. He loved to cook dinner for the family. Most Sundays were spaghetti & meatballs (faithful to his Greek grandma’s recipe). And he always made his famous Greek salad. Dad also had a sweet tooth, sneaking a cookie or slice of cake for breakfast.

In 2019, Court went to the doctor because he hadn’t been feeling well. After many tests and weeks of dread, doctors told him they discovered stage III cancer in his gut. Though he must have been terrified, he was ever-humorous to his family. After the searing and relentless pain following radiation treatment, Court underwent massive surgery to try to remove the cancer, which had spread. The most difficult weeks followed in the hospital. He very nearly died. During his painful recovery, we finally received good news he was cancer free. As he would say there was “No Need to Panic” and he did in fact “have another run in him.”

Court is loved by many. His wife, Susan, his children Court Jr., Carley, Cole, and Casey, and his grandchildren, Colby, Cora, and Thomas Courtney. His loving brothers Mike, Tim, and Tony, and his loving sister, Lisa, and his nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his dad, Mark John Klekas, and his mom, Bettie June, as well as his aunts and uncles with whom he also shared a close bond. He leaves behind the entire Park City community who took Karate with the Klekas family over the past 30 years, and his beloved friends and colleagues in the real estate community.

Court’s family was looking forward to celebrating his 70th birthday in Mexico on June 15. Dad’s sudden departure has changed that plan. Court didn’t want any sort of formal service. To honor his 70th birthday and his life, his family would like to invite you to a celebration honoring his legacy, where friends and family can share a drink, a smile, a story, and tears. There will be music, pictures, and lots of stories to share about Court. Please dress for a celebration! Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 4:00pm in Park City Park bandstand area by the Miner’s Hospital.

We love you Dad, and we’ll miss you forever.