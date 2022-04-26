Obituary: Craig Barlow

Craig Barlow

Provided Photo

April 20, 1972 – April 17, 2022

Craig Richard Barlow of Salt Lake City, UT passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday afternoon, April 17th. A life so fully lived deserves to be fully celebrated; a Celebration of Life service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 27th at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the staff at Utah Valley Hospital, IMC, and Donor Connect for their kind and empathetic hard work. Through their dedication, and in keeping with Craig’s passion for elevating the lives of others, Craig was a heart, liver, kidney, eye, and tissue donor. Craig gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to save the lives of his fellow man.

Craig was born to Richard Howard Barlow and Sharon Louise Cazier in Panama City, California. Early in Craig’s childhood they moved to Park City, UT where he spent most of his childhood, eventually graduating from Skyline High School in Salt Lake City.

Craig was an intense lover of life and the people around him. He had infectious joy that he loved to spread to as many people as possible, especially anyone feeling left out, or excluded. As irreverent as he was sarcastic, to his friends Craig was someone who could always be counted on in a time of need.

Craig graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree and got his master’s degree and CPA from Westminster College in Salt Lake City. He worked several places in his career, but most recently he worked for many years as a Pharmacy Budget Manager at Intermountain Healthcare.

Fearless and curious, Craig didn’t hesitate to start new ventures in life, from making his own wine to starting stand-up comedy at 49. He loved to cook, and loved to share his food & drink with anyone & everyone. Much to their delight.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Richard Howard Barlow. He is survived by his two great loves, his children, Samantha Barlow and Nicholas Barlow. He is also survived by his mother, Sharon Louise Barlow, and his siblings: Clinton Barlow, Melissa (John) Dunn, and Blake (Jenny) Barlow. He is also survived by Aunt Linda, Uncle Wayne and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank the volunteers of Emery County Search & Rescue and ask that in lieu of flowers you please send donations to them: 1emsar@gmail.com