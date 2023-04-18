Obituary: Curt Berriochoa
September 8, 1956 – April 14, 2023
Curtis Rynio Berriochoa
Born September 8, 1956 in Park City,
Utah, passed in Park City Utah April 14, 2023 at age 66. Preceded in death by his son Rocky, sister Vickie Dinto, and parents Vic and Irene Berriochoa. He is survived by his wife Karen, brother Chuck and sister Randy Lundy (Lowell), sons Troy (Jennifer), Brady, Trent (Tiffany), 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as his dogs Buddy and Cooper. He was employed at Red Dog Mine, AK, a Millwright by trade. Curt was an adoring, husband who loved his family and was devoted to his faith. He often volunteered his time to loved ones and loved working on custom cars. He was insightful and had an endearing sarcasm. Curt was proud of his Basque heritage, and being a Berriochoa. He is dearly missed.
