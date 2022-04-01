Obituary: Daniel McKinley Slaugh

Daniel McKinley Slaugh

December 18, 1962 – March 24, 2022

Daniel McKinley Slaugh, 59, of Park City, UT, passed away on March 24, 2022 after a battle with heart failure. Daniel was born on December 18, 1962 to Kenneth McKinley Slauth & Patsy Riva Ramsey in San Diego, CA.

After graduating from Valhalla High School in 1980, he received his business degree from San Diego State University.

After graduation, he landed his first job working for Wendys. He then kicked off a 33 year career in the ownership and operation as president of Resort Retailers Incorporated, a 7-Eleven North American area licensee. He was instrumental in growing the family company from five stores to nineteen stores.

In 1995, Dan married Meshelle and welcomed Stevie, Zack, and Malia with open arms. In 1996, Meshelle and Dan were fortunate enough in life to welcome Michael McKinley Slaugh into their family. As their journey took them on different paths, his love and devotion for family continued with great passion.

Dan lived a 24/7 world that encompassed travel, skiing, golf, the arts, family and life-long friends.

Dan, resting in peace, joins his father, mother and sister; Kenneth McKinley Slauth, Patsy Riva Ramsey, and Donna Maxine Giebe, respectively, and many friends and family. He is survived by his mother Sandra Peters, his siblings, Debbie Lynn Giebe, Dianna Mary Feeley, Douglas Allan Slauth, and son, Michael McKinley Slaugh; followed by his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the charity of your choice. He loved helping others.

“To truly love is to truly live” – Anonymous

Viewing will be held at Heber Valley Funeral Home, 288 North Main St. Heber City, Utah 84032, on Wednesday, 3/30/2022, from 5pm – 7pm and Thursday, 3/31/022, from 10am – 11am. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11am.

Anyone Wishing to view the service via live stream can do so at this link. https://my.gather.app/remember/daniel-mckinley-slaugh