Obituary: Darrell Meyer

July 8, 1934 – February 19, 2023

Darrell Lee Meyer was born on July 8, 1934, in the farmlands of (now defunct) Rolling Prairie Township in Kansas. He passed away on Feb 19th, 2023 in Salt Lake City, UT.

He was born to Edward Walter Meyer and Leona Ida Meyer (Fisher). His siblings were Willis Meyer, Betty Jean Howerton, and Linda Joyce Pagel. Darrell returned to Kansas for many years to drive combiners during the wheat crop harvest.

While earning his degree at Baker University on an athletic scholarship, Darrell received awards for his success in mid-distance running including setting several Kansas state records at the time. He was a member of the Zeta Chi Fraternity. He graduated with a B.S. in Social Science and History.

In 1958, while serving in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer Darrell met Geraldine (Gerri) Murray at a Bible study group. On Valentine’s Day, 1959, they began their 64-year marriage.

For over 30 years, Darrell worked as a social worker for the state of Utah, first as an investigator for child neglect/abuse and later working with male youth in custody. In 1965, Darrell and Gerri opened the Meyer Gallery in Park City, UT, and later the Meyer Gallery in Santa Fe, NM. Still thriving art galleries, much of the early success was attributed to the fondness patrons and artists felt for Darrell and Gerri. Since 1997, the Meyer Gallery in Park City, Ut is owned by their daughter Susan Meyer.

Darrell’s pastimes include many years of playing drop-in basketball at the Deseret Gym and later as a longtime season pass holder of the Utah Jazz. He was a passionate collector and restorer of vintage automobiles. If you were lucky, you might have an illustrated letter from Darrell. The Meyers traveled the world, often with friends and family, including Europe, South/Central America, Africa, China, Japan, India, Egypt, and Israel. Upon retirement, Darrell and Gerri built a home in Castle Valley, Utah where they enjoyed gardening in the peace and beauty of the red rock desert.

Darrell is survived by his wife Gerri, daughter Susan (Andrew), granddaughter Alanna Jones, and sister Linda Pagel. He was predeceased by his beloved son Dirk Meyer, sister Betty Howerton and brother Willis Meyer.

We would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Ridge Cottonwood and Canyon Hospice for their abundant kindness to Darrell and Gerri. Darrell was a longtime donor to local charities with a particular interest in homeless humans and animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crossroads Urban Center to provide food and warm clothing to the needy in Utah.

A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 6:00 – 8:00 PM, at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT 84106. Guests are encouraged to use the parking and entrance on the north side of the building. All are warmly welcome to attend.

Services have been entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please visit http://www.starksfuneral.com to share your memories and photos with Darrell’s loved ones.