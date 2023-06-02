Obituary: Dave Spealler
March 15, 1945 – March 5, 2023
A Celebration of Life will be held June 10th from 1-4 pm at Park City Fit.
4108 Forestdale Drive
Park City, UT
84098
In lieu of flowers a memorial account has been established at Mtn America Credit Union in Dave Spealler’s name. Funds will go directly toward the grandchildren’s education and various non profits they are involved in. If desired, checks can be made payable and sent to:
Memorial Account for Dave Spealler
1672 w. Newpark Blvd
Park City, UT
84098
Or any Mtn. America Branch
