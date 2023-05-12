Obituary: David Hood

David Hood

Provided Photo

January 19, 1945 – April 20, 2023

Warm, gregarious, and always positive, David Robert Hood was adored by his family and friends. He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather as well as a successful businessman, lover of sports, incredible party and travel planner, motorcycle and car enthusiast, and part time thrill seeker who was always in pursuit of the next adventure. Dave passed away on April 20th, 2023, due to cancer.

Dave was born in Portland, Oregon on January 19th, 1945, to John (Jack) and Muriel Hood. He was the youngest of three boys. At the age of 4, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington. Growing up in Tacoma, Dave lived a very active life and his love for the outdoors blossomed. Taking after his mother’s athleticism and fondness of sports, Dave excelled in swimming and tennis at a young age. He also loved skiing at the nearby mountains and water skiing on the Puget Sound. Like his father, Dave became interested in building model cars and boats which ignited his enduring fascination with building, tinkering, and repairing anything that came his way.

In his teenage years his parents moved the family to San Mateo, California where he would call home for the rest of his life. Dave was in the first class ever at Aragon High School where he met many lifelong friends. After graduating high school, Dave attended San Jose State University and majored in business. At this time, he became passionate about motorcycle riding and would spend many days racing short track on his beloved 1967 BSA in San Jose and various raceways throughout the Bay Area. His love of motorcycles and dirt bikes continued throughout his life, leading to many camping trips with friends, Baja adventures and a bond he and his son, Mike would share for the duration of his life. After graduating college, Dave joined the US National Guard for two years.

Dave started his banking career at Wells Fargo in downtown San Mateo where he served his community and made many friends in the industry. He left Wells Fargo to join University National Bank, a boutique bank in Palo Alto, as a loan officer. This is where his career in banking flourished, and he was promoted to President. After the bank was purchased by Comerica, Dave moved on to become CEO of Cupertino National Bank (later Greater Bay Bancorp) in the heart of Silicon Valley. With an emphasis on venture banking, Dave’s calm demeanor, hard work ethic, and outgoing personality allowed him to thrive in the banking world. He was constantly on the pulse of the latest technology in Silicon Valley and loved learning about the many different businesses that the bank would finance. Throughout the years, Dave became close friends with many of his colleagues and clients. He took tremendous pride in these long-lasting relationships, and he cherished working with his clients to help them grow their business and achieve their goals.

In 1995, Dave married Marleen and they resided together in Hillsborough. Dave and Marleen were married for over 27 years and their life together was packed with travel throughout the world, many social events with close friends, and time together with their family. In 2006, Dave retired from banking and he and Marleen decided to live part time in Park City. It was Dave’s dream to live in a mountain town where he could be so close to his many active pursuits in life. He loved hiking, running, mountain biking, and especially snowboarding at The Canyons Resort where he could be found on many powder days with a big smile on his face. He loved having the family visit Park City so he could share his passion of the outdoors and introduce his grandchildren to his favorite activities. After the 2002 Winter Olympics in Park City, Dave became obsessed with the sport of curling. He joined the Park City Curling Club and enjoyed many fun times participating in tournaments with friends and teaching new players.

Dave is survived by his wife Marleen, son Mike (Evans), granddaughter Haley, grandson Miles, brothers Jim and Tom Hood, stepsons Tony (Alyssa) and John (Ayla) as well as their two sons Trajan and Kai.

A celebration of life will be held for David at Peninsula Country Club in San Mateo on June 2nd, 11:30am – 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.