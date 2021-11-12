Obituary: David J Thomas
June 19, 1944 – November 1, 2021
David John Thomas, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Geri, and sons, Christian and Jeremy, daughter-in-law, Tiffany and granddaughter, Hazel, his sister, Tricia Wilkinson and brother, Tim Thomas.
He was born in Price, UT, attended East High School, the University of Utah and the University of Minnesota. As a mining engineer he worked in several states in the US as well as in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Indonesia and Ghana.
He was a skier, golfer, played pickleball and enjoyed hiking, but being with family was the most important activity of his life.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He leaves behind his heartbroken family and extended family.
There will be a celebration of his life sometime in early 2022.
Special thanks to the Park City Emergency Services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at http://www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. http://www.stjude.org
