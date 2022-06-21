Obituary: Deedee Sihvonen

June 2, 1945 – May 24, 2022

Deedee (Witty) Sihvonen was born in Los Angeles, CA. She was close to her younger brothers John and Jim and was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Her love of music, combined with a passion for education, and understanding and helping others, shaped her life. As a student at Monrovia High School, Deedee participated in an American Field Service Exchange program in Italy, with her family subsequently hosting a Greek exchange student who became her life-long sister.

Deedee went on to graduate from the University of Southern California. During college, Deedee fell in love with and married the mysterious man playing guitar in the corner, Alan Sihvonen. In 1967, the idealistic young couple joined the Peace Corps and volunteered in the Philippines for two years. Upon returning, with a green trunk full of keepsakes and stories of adventures, Deedee and Alan settled in Cupertino, CA, where they had their daughter, Betsy. They soon shocked their family and friends again by moving to Idaho Falls, ID. Deedee was a cherished teacher for many years in Idaho Falls, teaching both preschool and elementary school. She was active in the community and made amazing, lifelong friends.

Following retirement, Alan and Deedee moved to Park City, UT to be closer to Betsy (Stan Kanarowski) and her family. Deedee loved being an involved nana to granddaughters Alexa and Emmy. She soon found that between watching them after school, tutoring Park City children, and teaching Sunday school at St. Luke’s Episcopal church, her days as an educator were far from over. Throughout their 57-year marriage, Deedee and Alan shared a great love of each other, as well as a great love of dogs, music, and exploring spirituality. Deedee’s other interests included history, genealogy, social justice, and most importantly, her loving family and friends.