Obituary: Donald Armstrong

May 4, 1952 – May 16, 2023

Donald Erwin Armstrong

Don had a very full life during his 71 years. He died on May 16, 2023 after a courageous struggle with cancer with his loyal and sweet rescue dog Kabo at his bedside. Don was born on May 4, 1952 in Town of Highlands, New York to Luther Erwin Armstrong and Dorothy Adrienne Kasten Armstrong. Since Don was an only child, he developed close family bonds with others in his life. His cousin Chris (Janet) Kasten will truly miss Don. His friends Mark James, Dean Lamm, and Greg Ingold expressed that he was family and a loved brother.

Don was a self-employed and successful Real Estate Agent in California and a Principal Broker licensed in Utah for over 30 years. He was a consummate Real Estate investment professional with business interests in multiple locations throughout the United States, Mexico and Belize. Originally from Southern California, Don studied business at California State University in San Diego. Don moved to Utah after college and learned how to alpine ski in Utah’s famous powder. As his skiing skills developed he joined the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) and became a Certified Adaptive Ski Instructor at Park City Mountain Resort where he worked directly for the National Ability Center (NAC). Don spent many years at NAC sacrificing his weekends and free time from work dedicated to helping people of all ages, from all over the world, to learn and enjoy the sport of skiing. He worked with a variety of disabilities including the Visually Impaired, Paraplegic, Quadriplegic, Amputees, Autism, Cerebralpalsy, Muscular Dystrophy and other disabilities. Don was a selfless, generous and warm hearted person that truly loved donating his time to enable disabled people to experience, enjoy and learn the sport of skiing.

Several years ago, Don became interested in fly fishing in Utah. Initially he focused on the beautiful trout that live in the freshwater streams that drain Utah’s Wasatch Mountains near his home in Park City, Utah. Over time, Don became a world traveled master fly fisherman pursuing many different fresh and saltwater fish throughout the world in the Caribbean, Mexico, Africa, New Zealand, Asia, South America, and North America. Don loved animals. As Don visited these exotic and beautiful destinations, he would visit animal shelters in the area and volunteer his time to love dogs and cats and make a difference in their situations — he even rescued several cats and dogs from shelters and provided them with loving “forever homes”. During his last year and a half of his life while fighting the cancer, Don was able to continue to travel and enjoy his love of Sport Flyfishing all over the world. Don formed additional family style bonds with the friends fishing with him and he would often stay in their homes with them enjoying family life.

Don was a Christian that attended services at K2 The Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mountain Life Church and Creekside Christian Fellowship both in Park City, Utah. Don also participated in multiple Bible studies to understand God’s word more deeply so he could apply it effectively to his life in meaningful ways. Don will be missed greatly by his many friends.

In memorial, Don requested that his ashes be scattered in one of his favorite fishing spots in Florida. Those wishing to honor Don’s memory may make a donation to “Men Making A Difference” at mmadnow.org. Click on the WAYS TO GIVE tab. Please include in Memorial of Don Armstrong in the COMMENT BOX.