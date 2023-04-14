Obituary: Donna LaRae Shields Farley

Donna LaRae Shields Farley

Provided Photo

September 29, 1932 – April 9, 2023

Donna LaRae Shields Farley passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. She reached her goal of living 90 beautiful years. She was born on Sep 29, 1932, in Park City, Utah.

Her parents, Lewis Christian Shields and Reba Sessions Shields preceded her in death. She married Ford A Farley on Nov 7, 1952, and their marriage was later solemnized in the SLC temple on June 2, 1967. Ford preceded her in death on Nov 18, 1991.

Ford and Donna had four children; Michael (Bonnie), Faye Metcalf (David),

Jayne Hunter (Richard) preceded her in death, James (Wendy).

Donna had 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Her greatest joys in life came when she spent time with her family. Her home was the hub of family gatherings, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday.

She became know as “Grandma Great”, simply because she was one great Grandmother! She was in attendance at every baptism, blessing, graduation, mission farewell, and many birthday celebrations.

Her hands were always busy, most often in service to others. At one time she crocheted hundreds of dishcloths to be given to the Relief Society sisters in three different wards, on Mothers Day. She loved working jig-saw puzzles, attending Jazz basketball games, shopping for shoes, cooking and baking.

She never missed a day of scripture reading, and didn’t say her morning prayers until she had made her bed and was dressed and “presentable”.

Mom retired after 20 years of employment from Park City High School, where she was loved and respected for her hard work ethic and kindness to others.

On behalf of the family we thank all who have helped Mom through this last difficult year.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM with a viewing held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Taylorsville 10th Ward 4950 South 1959 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129.

An evening viewing will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.

Interment will immediately follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery next to her sweetheart, Ford.