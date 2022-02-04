Obituary: Dorothy Lorene Crawford Boardman

Dorothy Lorene Crawford Boardman

October 6, 1946 – January 29, 2022

Dorothy Lorene Crawford Boardman (Dotti), 75, returned home to her God who gave her life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Heber City, Utah, after suffering a stroke and many long years battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

“The Dot” was born in Elyria, Ohio on October 6, 1946, the youngest child of Grace Marie McKitrick and Kenneth Earl Crawford. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1964. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, where she met and married, Calvin Boardman. Together they had two children, Justin Earl (1970) and Kathleen Marie “Kit”(1971).

They lived in Euless, TX, Chapel Hill, NC, and settled in SLC, UT. They later divorced and remained friends.

Dotti loved to work and ultimately found her dream job as a State Farm Insurance agent. Her career was so important to her, and she excelled in every way, winning countless awards and recognitions and traveling the world with her State Farm family.

She was spunky, feisty, and independent. Her hugs, smiles, and witty sayings, “The Dot Thoughts”, will live on in the lives of many. Dotti has always been a fighter, overcoming many hard things with forgiveness, hope and resiliency.

Dotti is survived by her son, Justin Boardman of Salt Lake City, Utah, daughter and son-in-law, Kit and Michael Gardiner of Heber City, Utah, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Cobblestone Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1661 E 980 S, Heber City, UT 84032. A public visitation with the family will take place immediately prior to the service from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the same location. Please join us immediately after the service in the church gym for an Ice Cream Social to celebrate Dotti, reiterating her claim to fame that she was born and raised on ice cream! Graveside service and burial will follow at the Heber City Cemetery, located at 680 N 550 E, Heber City, UT 84032 at 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dotti’s behalf to the Survivor Advocacy Fund at this link: https://justinboardman.com/donate/

Full obituary can be found here: https://www.probstfamilyfunerals.com/obituaries/Dorothy-Boardman-2/#!/Obituary

Funeral services will be streamed here: https://my.gather.app/remember/dorothy-boardman