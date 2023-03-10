Obituary: Edward Charles McLaughlin

January 26, 1949 – February 26, 2023

Edward Charles McLaughlin aka the Big Kahuna and Duards, 74 years young of Boston Massachusetts sadly suddenly left us on February 26, 2023 while vacation with his wife in Mexico. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his son Ryan, his daughter Whitney, his daughter-in-law Selby, and his grandchildren Jack and Crosby. Edward went to Weymouth High School where he met his wife at the age of 15 and graduated from Bridgewater State University. He taught history and then worked his way through many sales positions in his career. He traveled the world with the love of his life, Teresa to China, France, England, Spain, and Mexico. He retired to Park City in 2015 and was seemingly never happier to be growing old with Terri and his grandchildren. In the winter, he could be found at the base of the Northside Lift at Deer Valley and spent every Christmas with Jack and Crosby since the day they were born. He loved to travel with Terri in their Minnie Winnie to Southern Utah and BBQ on his KJ in the backyard. He was the Bob Vila of the West, Ed knew how to fix just about anything with his own two hands. He took part in everything that mountain living had to offer quickly. He enjoyed outdoor concerts, fishing in his kayak with friends, helping people at Home Depot, volunteering at the Recycle Center and the Silly Market, and the ever present access to the outdoors. He took up beekeeping with his grandsons and that will be carried forward. He made those around him laugh, he made those around him comfortable, he made those around him better. He will be remembered by a grill somewhere with a smile on his face and good friends surrounding him.