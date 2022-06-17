Obituary: Edward Nicholas (Nick) Snyder, III

June 30, 1949 – November 28, 2021

Long time Park City resident Nick Snyder passed away in November 2021, just before the start of the season he loved the most – ski season.

Edward Nicholas Snyder III was born June 30th, 1949 and grew up in Southern California. Growing up Nick was an all around athlete and in high school was All League in football, and captain of the baseball team. He was also an active hiker, climber, and tennis player. However, Nick’s real passion was skiing and he was on skis at 18 months old. He and his family spent every Winter and Spring break at Mammoth Mountain and a trip to Aspen at age 14 remained a special memory.

Nick loved to travel and after graduating from the University of Oregon, he took off on a series of adventures which saw him sailing around the Hawaiian islands, traveling the US by car and bicycling through Mexico. He then spent five years bicycling around Europe and North Africa. A natural storyteller, Nick would regale friends and family with tales of these trips for many years.

In his mid-thirties, Nick returned to Southern California, and began a successful career in sales for Display Works in Orange County His success in business allowed him to rekindle his passion for skiing, and in 2002 he moved to Park City. From then on, he skied up to 200 days a year, alternating between Utah’s many resorts, a month each year in either Europe or Japan, and summers in Chile and Argentina. He made friends everywhere he went, and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

Friends are invited to gather with his family on Thursday, June 30th at Rotary Park in Park City from 4pm to 7pm for a celebration of Nick’s wonderful life.