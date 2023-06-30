Obituary: Eleanor Marie Griffin
February 24, 1938 – June 26, 2023
Eleanor Marie Griffin passed away peacefully on June 26 at her home surrounded by family and her pets. Eleanor was born and raised in Boston, Mass. She graduated from Tufts and moved to Northern California. There she pursued her career as a physical therapist, married Don Griffin, and raised her family for 20 years.
In 1976, Eleanor let Don know he would be taking a sabbatical so they could travel to Western ski resorts for the summer and decide on a place to spend the school year. They chose Park City and by 1979 decided to move here full-time. Eleanor worked as a physical therapist for the Summit County School District. She helped Jane Kimball establish Summit County Early Intervention providing care for children 0-3 and worked there for over 20 years.
Eleanor was an avid traveler going to Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Panama, Peru, Chaco Canyon, Cuba, France, Mongolia, and Morocco. She loved gardening, painting, reading, and gathering with friends to ski, hike and play bridge and Marhjong. Conservation, land management, affordable housing, women’s empowerment, and politics were very important to her. Eleanor was strong-willed and never one to back down from a fight, or as she described it a discussion. Eleanor was a true advocate for Park City and Summit County, she led a remarkable life and showed us all how to be better people. Eleanor reminds us to change what you can, enjoy life, and have a Martini.
