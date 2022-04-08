Obituary: Elmer (Bob) R Skloss

Elmer (Bob) R Skloss

Provided Photo

November 10, 1934 – March 29, 2022

Pinebrook resident, E. Robert Skloss (known affectionately by friends as Dr. Bob) passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Margaret Ann, three children and their spouses, Donald (Karin), David (Heather), Keir (Jamie) and five grandchildren, Connor (wife Rachel) Bennett, Sophie and Samantha . He leaves behind many Park City friends who have had the privilege of knowing Bob since he and Maggie moved to Park City in 2006. Bob was born November 10, 1934, in San Antonio, Texas. He spent his childhood there until joining the Catholic Marianist Order at age 17. He earned a teaching degree in the 1960’s from the University of California Berkeley followed with a scholarship at the University of Notre Dame where he obtained a Master’s Degree of Mathematics. He later earned a PHD from St. Louis University in 1970. During his career Bob taught high school mathematics and coached football and baseball before taking a position at Aerojet General in Azusa, CA, where he remained for 24 years. After his retirement from Aerojet he continued to consult in the aerospace industry while working in academia as an adjunct professor. After he and Maggie moved to Park City he attempted to retire two more times before finally settling into their “retreat” full time. Bob and Maggie have made many friends during their time in Park City, entertaining frequently in their Pinebrook home and joining groups and clubs from varied parts of our community. Bob was a fountain of knowledge in many varied subjects and thoroughly enjoyed sharing that knowledge with his family and friends. He also loved reading books, magazines and nearly everything in print. His library was packed full from floor to ceiling and he read every book. He was eternally generous and eager to share anything he had with everyone around him. The Skloss home was always a welcoming and warm place to be and both Bob and Maggie genuinely loved entertaining friends but most of all they loved being with family. That is where both found the greatest joy in life. Bob will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a lovely and generous man. The only thing most of us won’t miss is his driving, we will not miss that.