Obituary: Erik Nordstrom
– October 27, 2021
“Family is the anchor in rough waters”
Erik Nordstrom passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on the 27th of October, 2021. As in life, he was surrounded by his loving wife, adoring daughters, and family.
A true engineer, intelligent and highly accomplished, he was first and foremost a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and family man. This protective and caring interest in others extended to all who knew him well.
Most importantly of all, he was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed, the Captain of his family’s ship to the very end.
A celebration of his amazing life will be held in the spring for relatives and dear friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User