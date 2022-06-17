Obituary: Erma Jane Howard

November 16, 1942 – June 12, 2022

Erma Jane Howard was born in Tampa, Florida on November 16th 1942 and raised in a conservative household in rural Asheville, North Carolina. “Grandma Jane”, as she is affectionately referred to throughout the Park City community, died peacefully and naturally in her bed on June 12th 2022. No one danced to the beat of their own drum quite like Grandma Jane.

Jane earned an Associate Degree of Art from Montreat College in North Carolina and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Christian Education from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in 1964. Throughout her life, Jane studied and practiced a myriad of religions. At the time of her passing, she was a devout Messianic Jew and many Parkites recognized her by the unique array of bumper stickers on her blue Subaru.

In the late 1960s, Jane became an instructor of Hatha yoga and would travel to Washington D.C. and Chicago to teach. This is where she met her future husband, David Levine. Together they had one child, Noah who was born in 1972. In that same year, Jane co-founded The Power House Natural Food Store in Towson, Maryland. Jane and Dave separated in 1974 and Jane continued to operate the store. In the 27 years that The Power House existed, it became a local treasure and Jane helped thousands of people travel a path to natural medicine, healthier diets and living.

Jane moved to Park City, UT in 1999 and served the community as a child care provider until her last days. She took pride in her work and loved touching the lives of young children. Jane planted seeds of compassion and empathy that will sprout for generations.

Other interesting pursuits in Jane’s lifetime include the Lakota International Peace Studies Program, 2012 and 2013 service trips to Kenya. She has lived in a tent. She has lived on an Indian Reservation. She will forever live in our hearts.

Jane is survived by her son (Noah Levine), daughter in law (Jami Levine) and four grandchildren (Elijah, Samuel, Joshua and Lillianna).

“….and one day, I’ll fly away like an eagle.” – Erma Jane Howard

Friends are encouraged to join family for a memory lunch on Sunday July 10th from 11am-1pm at Rotary Park in Park City.