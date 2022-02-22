Obituary: Eugene Lambert

Eugene Lambert

April 4, 1938 – February 18, 2022

Eugene (Gene) Stanley Lambert, 83, of Kamas and Park City Utah passed while surrounded by family on February 18, 2022 from complications related to a stroke suffered one week earlier. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Lynda Stewart Lambert, his 6 adoring children Karl, Lynae, Shawna, Tanya, Brian, and Kerrie, his sister Aurelia Pederson and brother Rogers Lambert, 19 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Gene was born April 4, 1938, in Kamas Utah to Richard Franklin and Thora Lambert. He was the 4th of 5 children. Growing up in Kamas with a tight-knit family formed the core of who Gene was. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany, earning a degree in political science from Brigham Young University, and spending a few brief years in Texas, Gene returned home to the mountains of Utah. He loved to ski, hike, run, and drive through the mountains and passed all of those passions on to his children. After spending over 49 years in Park City, he and Lynda purchased a home in Kamas. They’ve never been happier, and Gene was active to the end and always in awe of the special place where he lived.

Gene was passionate about his family and BYU sports. He was a wonderful father that would do anything for his children and often drove long hours to help them in times of need or just to pop in for a visit. Just as often, he drove long hours to attend BYU football games and, whenever possible, took his wife, children, and grandchildren to games with him. Many fond memories will remain of spending quality time in the car listening to the pregame show, attending the game, and in the car listening to the post-game show. He will be remembered for his passion for BYU and his amazing ability to procure tickets.

During his career, Gene served as a Commissioner of the Public Service Commission of Utah and then the Executive Director of the Division of Public Utilities for the State of Utah, Board member on the Park City school board, and finished his career as an assessor for the Summit County Assessor’s office. He also spent countless hours volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America where he impacted the lives of an untold number of boys as he shared his love for God, Utah, and the mountains and received the Silver Beaver Award in recognition of his character and distinguished service. He also served tirelessly in many callings of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints including Bishop, High Counselor, Scout Leader, and many, many more.

We are all richer for the time we were able to spend with Gene and will cherish our memories of fishing, golfing, hiking, running, camping, driving, and skiing with him.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Kamas LDS Church in Kamas, Utah with a viewing 10:00 -11:00 AM Wednesday and 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery in Marion, Utah.

Condolences may be made at http://www.crandallfh.com