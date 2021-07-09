Obituary for Abbey Lee Peterson Cordery

Abbey Lee

Peterson Cordery

January 21, 1969 – October 9, 2020

Abbey Lee Peterson Cordery grew up in Park City, Utah on Old Ranch Road playing in the meadows and mountains and loving the rural lifestyle. She spent winters skiing in the mountains and valleys and was a member of the Park City Cross-country Ski Team. After attending the Park City schools, she participated in the American Field Service Student Exchange program and lived in Brazil for one year. She attended Evergreen State College in Olympia Washington majoring in Environmental Studies and interning at a Wild Burro Rescue Ranch. After graduating, she returned home and worked at the Kimball Art Center where she met and married Joseph W. Cordery. Abbey was very involved in her community and volunteered at the Park City Museum and Library and belonged to the Park City Garden Club.

Born 1/21/69. Died 10/9/20. Preceded in death by her father Jan D. Peterson. Survived by her mother Amanda C. Peterson, sister Andrea P. Terwillegar, husband Joseph W. Cordery, brother-in-law Mathew G. Terwillegar, nephew Zackary R. Terwillegar, niece Lucy A. Terwillegar.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Park City Library Patio on Thursday July 15, from 5 – 8 pm, adjacent to a Kwanzan Cherry tree planted in her honor by the Park City Garden Club and a wind sculpture designed for her by Lyman Whitaker.