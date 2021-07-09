Obituary for Abbey Lee Peterson Cordery
Peterson Cordery
January 21, 1969 – October 9, 2020
Abbey Lee Peterson Cordery grew up in Park City, Utah on Old Ranch Road playing in the meadows and mountains and loving the rural lifestyle. She spent winters skiing in the mountains and valleys and was a member of the Park City Cross-country Ski Team. After attending the Park City schools, she participated in the American Field Service Student Exchange program and lived in Brazil for one year. She attended Evergreen State College in Olympia Washington majoring in Environmental Studies and interning at a Wild Burro Rescue Ranch. After graduating, she returned home and worked at the Kimball Art Center where she met and married Joseph W. Cordery. Abbey was very involved in her community and volunteered at the Park City Museum and Library and belonged to the Park City Garden Club.
Born 1/21/69. Died 10/9/20. Preceded in death by her father Jan D. Peterson. Survived by her mother Amanda C. Peterson, sister Andrea P. Terwillegar, husband Joseph W. Cordery, brother-in-law Mathew G. Terwillegar, nephew Zackary R. Terwillegar, niece Lucy A. Terwillegar.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Park City Library Patio on Thursday July 15, from 5 – 8 pm, adjacent to a Kwanzan Cherry tree planted in her honor by the Park City Garden Club and a wind sculpture designed for her by Lyman Whitaker.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User