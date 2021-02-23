Obituary for Alicia Christians

Alicia Christians

April 2, 1975 – February 17, 2021

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn and announce the sudden loss of Alicia Beth Christians, beloved Mother, daughter, niece, cousin, and friend to all. She passed on February 17, 2021 at the age of 45 in Cortez, Colorado..

Alicia’s free spirit and love for nature will be cherished and carried on by her two children Ava and Cade. Alicia was preceded in death by her Mother Julie and is survived by her Father Daniel (Donna), Brothers Charles and Tate, Aunts Kim (Dennis), Linda (Glen). She will be dearly missed by her numerous other cousins, family members and friends.

Born in Salt Lake City and raised in Park City, Utah, from a young age Alicia developed a fondness for being in the mountains and in nature. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology along with a minor in Anthropology from the University of Montana. While pursuing her education she took every opportunity to continue learning about the world. She traveled to many places for research such as Costa Rica and Brazil. Following her many travels and accomplishments Alicia earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Montana in 2008.

Alicia was a remarkable woman whose charismatic personality broke through language barriers and brought people together from all walks of life. Never one to be a wallflower, Alicia was the life of the party. Her brave and inquisitive nature embraced every opportunity to live a life that was full of exceptional experiences and great love. She was an extraordinary story teller and conversationalist. Her bright blue eyes and genuine interest in friends and family’s lives made those who loved her feel deeply appreciated and heard.

Alicia was a voracious gardner, along with her lush vegetables she always had a beautiful array of flowers on display in and around her home. Of course, nothing in life was more beautiful than her children whom she adored above all else. She was always going above and beyond as a Mother to do everything possible to create a life of adventure and curiosity for Ava and Cade.

She will be laid to rest next to her Mother, Julie, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery in Utah.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For further details and information please contact Chelsea Jones (deckertchelsea@gmail.com) and Kim Peterson (kcpeterson57@gmail.com)

https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-life-for-alicia-christians?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3su4f0WxR00hqU0cgUq0jWZ3tSP4buc-EPGavQ8zsXPup0M779HcliWkg