Obituary for Amy Baker

Amy Baker

July 15, 1956 – November 20, 2020

Amy Baker, a media executive, entrepreneur, and advocate, whose famously open arms (and open door) made her home a nexus point connecting thought-leaders from across the worlds of media, politics, and philanthropy, died on November 20. She was 64.

Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 1956, she showed an early interest in media, anchoring the local, cable television system when she was only a high school student. She graduated from American University, where she studied communications and played on the tennis team. While in college, she began her 20-year career with NBC in Washington D.C., before eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where she held various management positions, including Director of Program Production and Preparation.

In 1994, she married the love of her life, Barry Baker. As much as Amy relished her success in the media industry, her favorite job was raising her three children – Brandace, Bryce, and Lane – with whom she moved and made her home in Park City, Utah, in 2005.

Community was of paramount importance to Amy, as demonstrated by her sustained involvement and recognition. She served on numerous boards dedicated to the arts, health, and education throughout her life, including at Temple Har Shalom, Image Reborn, and Rowland Hall, in the local area. Amy co-owned and built Jupiter Bowl, envisioning bringing families and friends of all ages together. Over the years, she opened her home to thousands of Utah residents to engage with powerbrokers and cultural influencers from across the worlds of politics and entertainment.

Three awards have commemorated her generosity in the past few years. First, Amy received the Temple Har Shalom Habonim Award to recognize her continued devotion and contribution as a community builder. Second, she was the recipient of the first Image Reborn Celebration of Life Award. Lastly, Amy’s generosity and service inspired the People’s Health Clinic to create the Amy Baker Lifetime of Giving Award to forever commemorate people who emulate her purpose. While battling cancer for 16 years, she continued to make a friend in everyone she met. Amy lived her life intending to make the world a better place for her having been in it, and she did so with unending grace.

Amy is survived by her mother Vi at age 96; her brother Bobby; her husband Barry; her three children Brandace, Bryce, and Lane; and her grandson Ames.

Amy’s immediate family will hold a private funeral service and graveside interment in Park City, Utah. Family and friends are invited to attend the virtual funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 25th beginning at 3 pm MST.

https://us02web.zoom.us/

Meeting ID: 811 3677 3394

Passcode: 371609

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to advance breast cancer research in Amy’s name to one of the two funds that were highly involved in her case. Please note in the Comments field that your gift is in memory of Amy Baker.

The Amy Baker Lab for Breast Cancer Research and Innovation – Established 2019 (501c3 #35-2528741)

give.vanderbilthealth.org/give/314764

The UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation (501c3 #95-2242757)

cancer.ucla.edu/amybaker