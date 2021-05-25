Obituary for Anthony Lazzara
August 29, 1925 – April 22, 2021
A life well lived…………..Anthony Vincent Lazzara departed on his next journey April 22nd, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. Tony lived many lives through his 95 years. He was one of eight children born during the great depression to immigrant parents from Sicily. Tony served in WW2 in the Navy, travelled the world, skied like a madman, was a friend to everyone and enemy to none. He will forever be remembered by his wonderful stories and cracking himself up. We love you and will miss you Tony.
