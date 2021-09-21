Obituary for Arvil Glen Price
December 10, 2021 – September 14, 2021
Arvil, as he was known by all, was born on December 10, 1936 in Park City, Utah to Glen Taylor Price and Evelyn Sessions Price. He died on September 14, 2021 at home in Heber City, Utah. He married Barbara Byer on October 4, 1958. He graduated from Park City High School and then joined the Marines with his two buddies. Oorah! He served his country from 1955 to 1959. He was a member of the Park City Elks. He worked for Western Steel, then became a Park City Miner, finally retiring from Park City Municipal. He loved to go camping, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. Many happy laughs and memories there. Arvil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; his children Debbie (Doug) Yates; Sandra Stringer, Glenna Jenkins, and Evelyn (Larry) Simpson; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Frank and Maud Byer; grandson Brandon; four brothers-in-laws, and one sister-in-law. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Heber Valley Funeral Home in Heber City. A graveside service will follow at the Park City Cemetery (1300 Kerns Blvd) at 1:30 pm with military honors. Special thank you to Dr. Abe Tomco and hospice nurse Megan. Join service live by the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/arvil-glen-price
