Obituary for Barbara Thatcher
Barbara Thatcher August 18, 1932 – June 29, 2020 Our sunshine dimmed the day Barbara Thatcher, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Fullerton, CA passed away June 29, 2020. Barbara was born August 18, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. She relocated to California the summer before her senior year of high school and earned her AA degree in nursing. She married the love of her life, William (Bill) Thatcher in 1952 after meeting on a blind date. Barbara supported Bill while he finished his degree at UCLA working as a telephone operator where she learned to play bridge from co-workers – a game she enjoyed for life. Her energy was unending. She volunteered her time and talents with countless organizations. She loved using her hands in creative ways; gardening, building a vacation home, refinishing and reupholstering old furniture. She was happiest at her sewing machine.Barbara loved to laugh and was a generous hostess. She talked to everyone, made friends easily, and kept those friends for life. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Bill, and son, Jon William. She is survived by five children; Liz Comstock (Tom), Leslie Thatcher (Dar Hendrickson), Allyson Duvall (John), Amy Cooke (Greg), Peter Thatcher (Jin); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister, Joan Campbell. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a rosebush or other flowering plant in her memory or donating to the charity of your choice.
