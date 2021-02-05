Obituary for Bob Sandt

Bob Sandt

November 13, 1954 – January 23, 2021

Robert Mark (“Bob”) Sandt passed away on January 23rd in Cozumel, Mexico, one of his favorite places on earth. Bob was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1954 and raised in a loving home by Robert and Faye Sandt with big sister, Debbie. Due to his father’s job in aerospace, his family had several homes early in his life including California, New York,Germany and Florida. When Bob was in the 5th grade, his family settled down in Anaheim, CA. It was there that he started building lifelong friendships, Keith Ogata and Al Pilgrim, among others. Even in his early years, “Bobby” was a great friend and brother. In all the family photos, Bob is the one with the big smile on his face, usually because he had just done something goofy or mischievous. He once got his tongue stuck on a frozen pole at the top of a mountain in Switzerland.

Bob worked with Keith in the executive search industry until he moved to Park City, UT in January 1989 with his (then) wife, Linda and step-children, Cara and Sean. A few years later, he convinced his parents, sister and niece to move to Utah so they could all be together. He went on to own a thriving gift basket and grocery shopping service. Ultimately, Bob became a successful realtor with Jess Reid Realty.

Bob was a wonderful son to his parents, helping to care for them until the end of their lives. He treated them to many dinners and trips abroad. His family loved and depended on him. As a single mom, Debbie could not have raised her daughter, Madeline, without his strong shoulders to lean on. His family and friends enjoyed spending time with Bob and his stimulating, intelligent conversations and positive attitude.

Bob loved playing many sports, but by far his favorite was golf. While he loved the challenge and competitive part of the game, Bob truly loved being outdoors, exchanging barbs with friends, while enjoying a few drinks and laughs. Everyone loved playing with Bob because it was certain to be a great time.

When Bob first moved to Park City, the Park City Municipal Golf Course was his home course. Later, Bob joined Park Meadows Country Club and became one of their most active and popular members. One of his favorite events was the Club’s annual member/guest tournament (The Kemosabi); his guests always left with great “Bob” stories.

Bob loved to travel, and was the consummate golf trip planner; he organized hundreds of great trips to many of the best golf destinations, here and abroad, including Scotland, Ireland, Spain and Mexico. One of his greatest experiences was making a hole-in-one at Turnberry in Scotland.

By far, his favorite golf destination was Cozumel Country Club. Bob and Al organized their first trip there in 2002. With the help of local golfers, they established the Playa Azul Invitational which, over the years, grew to over 80 participants. Those traveling from afar would fill the Playa Azul hotel. Participants would play golf and swim, snorkle, dine and drink for a week. It was the kind of event that Bob relished; spending time with good friends, making new friends and having a great time. It was the highlight of his year.

Bob will be deeply missed by his family, as well as his many friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Faye, step-son Sean, and good friend, Bob Hoshaw. He is survived by his sister Debbie, niece Madeline, step-daughters Deana and Cara and close friends too numerous to count. Debbie and Madeline are immensely grateful to all of his friends who have reached out and are supporting them through this extremely difficult time. They are eternally grateful to his golfing friends from the US and Cozumel who were with him and helped to navigate the issues associated with a death abroad.

The family looks forward to celebrating Bob’s life with ALL of his friends later this year. Adios, Señor Bob. Great game!