Obituary for Bruce Erickson

Bruce Erickson

July 9, 1952 – January 17, 2021

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Bruce Erickson, loving husband and father of two, and champion for Park City, passed away at the age of 68.

Bruce was born on July 9, 1952 in Minnesota to Marshall and Rosemary Hondlik Erickson. Prior to receiving his Bachelor of Applied Science in Geography and Land Use Planning from the University of St. Cloud, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served as a Sergeant and Weapons Mechanic/Armorer until his honorable discharge in 1977. Having found a planning and engineering job in Park City, he moved to Salt Lake City with his first wife of seven years, Debra Pond Erickson in 1978. Following the birth of their son, Justin Marshall Erickson in 1981 they moved to Park City in 1984. He later met and married Candice (Candy) Evans Erickson in 1988. They welcomed Brian Paul Erickson in 1989. They went on to celebrate 23 years of working for the betterment of Park City. Candy worked tirelessly on Park City Council and Bruce was on the Park City Planning Commission for 16 years focusing on planning and development of ski areas across Europe and the US. He was repeatedly selected as chair of the commission. Volunteering was a large part of his life. As part of this he took on the responsibility for the care and upkeep of the historical Glenwood Cemetery. He was a board member and eventually chair of the Recycling Center. The devastation felt by Candy’s passing in 2011 was felt by all that knew her. For Bruce though, his grief remained. He formed 4MTNADVISORS in 2013 to further his work in ski area planning. By 2015 he became the Park City Planning Director, which was a good fit for both he and The CIty. He was planning his retirement when he became ill in November of 2020.

In private as well as in public, Bruce took pride in being a solid foundation for others. He always wanted to make sure those around him were taken care of and he was there at any time to be leaned on. He was always willing to step up and make the tough decisions. Even if you didn’t agree with him, his decisions were always rooted in fact and logic.

He had earned the name “Chief Curmudgeon” for his unwillingness to tolerate nonsense in any form in any place. He had a firm compass.

Working as a conservator, he enjoyed the outdoors whether it be skiing, camping or maintaining the Glenwood Cemetery. He encouraged others to take time off to enjoy themselves, even though he was reluctant to take the same advice.

Bruce fought with his demons. His devotion to his friends and family, his work for the town of Park CIty. Thinking of others he advised us to “find our center” He wanted others to live to their fullest and with purpose. In 2011, Bruce lost his “center” and he eventually succumbed to his grief with acute liver failure, resulting in his untimely death.

He is survived by his son, Justin and his wife Shannon; son Brian, his wife Kaitlyn and their son, Mason; brother Paul Erickson; sister Nancy Peratt and her husband Jeff and their children Cody and Danny; sister Martha Dover and her children Austin and Colton.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Rosemary as well as his wife, Candice (Candy) Erickson and Sister-in-Law Debbie Erickson

After coming to rest beside Candy at the Glenwood Cemetery, the family plans to scatter Bruce’s ashes at locations that brought him joy throughout the years which include Sun Valley, Jackson Hole, and the southern Utah desert. The family will also plan a celebration of life with friends and family at a future date post COVID to be announced when it can be safe for all attending.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Candy Erickson Endowment for the Betterment of Park City at the Park City Community Foundation.

http://bit.ly/brucememorial

If you wish to leave a message for the family, Bruce’s phone number has been set up to be an archive for phone messages and text. 435-655-1775

“So you will understand when I say, ‘Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others, which is why it is not an end.’ No goodbyes. Just Good memories.” – Jean-Luc Picard