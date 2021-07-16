Obituary for Bryce McCormack

Bryce McCormack

December 12, 1990 – July 7, 2021

Bryce Steven McCormack, 30, of Salt Lake City, Utah and Albany, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Bryce was born in Albany, Georgia. Bryce graduated from Westover High School in Albany and attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Bryce moved west to Salt Lake City with his family in 2011 and was a licensed journeyman electrician.

As a child, Bryce had an imagination and curiosity that kept his parents on their toes. His wonder and awe in the world wasn’t something he grew out of, but leaned into. As an adult he directed it toward a love of music, hiking, skiing and travel. The light in his eyes and a genuine kindness gave him an infectious energy that could literally light up the room. This was clear to everyone he loved. No matter how long since you had last seen him, you were always greeted with a bright smile and a great big hug. Adventurous in life, unbounded in spirit, Bryce was at his best when he was dancing to his favorite bands, cheering on the Tide, or just spending time with his family and friends.

Bryce was the second youngest of The McCormack cousins—

The Cousins—a group who was molded around the kids table at the weekly Sunday Lunch. This tight family relationship only grew as the group got older, reconnecting for milestones, holidays and raucous rounds of Charades.

Bryce is preceded in death by his grandfathers Carmen Dippolito and Robert McCormack Jr. and great-aunt, Anna Louise McCormack. Bryce is survived by his parents, Gregory and Dina McCormack, brother Keller and sister Halley (Mark Alan), grandmothers Josephine Dippolito and Louise McCormack, great-aunt Bee McCormack, aunts and uncles Steven Dippolito, Lisa Dippolito Portman (Jeff), Robert McCormack III (Creel), Mary Helen Dykes, Julie McCormack Roth (Ira) and his adoring cousins and friends.

A viewing will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor at 3651 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made in Bryce’s honor to Conscious Alliance, https://consciousalliance.org or a charity of your choice.

