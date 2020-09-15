Obituary for Calvin (Cal) Goff

Calvin (Cal) Goff

June 5, 1933 – September 5, 2020

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Calvin (Cal) Goff, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 87.

Cal was born on June 5, 1933 in Park City, Utah to Cereal and Jessie (Halverson) Goff. On November 5, 1955 he married Catherine Polychronis. They raised a daughter, Debbie and two sons, Greg and Brad. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and a had a successful 35 year career with General Electric in Salt Lake City.

Cal was a kind, humble and gracious friend to everyone. His wit and charm were infectious and he easily and immediately befriended everyone. His sense of humor was memorable and almost everyone remembers one of his stories. When someone retells you one of his stories, it brings a smile to your face, a warmth to your heart and you knew they had connected with this great man. His passion to help people brought him tremendous happiness and he particularly enjoyed tinkering and building things.

Cal was preceded in death by his father, Cereal; his mother, Jessie and brother, Wayne and sister, Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Catherine; his three children Greg (Sylvia), Debbie and Brad (Lynn) and sisters, Beverly (Gene) and Noreen (Kurt). Cal has seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, September 11 at Heber Valley Funeral Home on 288 North Main Street in Heber City, Utah followed by a graveside service at the Park City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.