Obituary for Captain Christopher Chris Wyllys Abbruzzese

Captain

Christopher “Chris” Wyllys Abbruzzese

April 8, 1960 – September 29, 2020

Captain Christopher “Chris” Wyllys Abbruzzese, 60, died suddenly September 29 at his home in Park City, Utah. Born in Albany, he was a pilot for American Airlines and had lived in several different locations over his 37-year career with the company. He married the love of his life Sarah Christine Kroeger, formerly of Chapel Hill, NC, in 2012. Together they enjoyed skiing, mountain biking, and traveling.

Chris was the son of Antonio Abbruzzese and Pamela Elliot Abbruzzese both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by a sister Pammy. In addition to his wife, Christy, he is survived by brothers Joseph “Tiger” and wife Galyna and their daughters Valerie and Angie of Albany, NY; Jerry and wife Sherrie, and their children Jerry Jr., Zac, Gus, Mary of Jupiter, Fl.; Greg and his wife Diana and their daughter Lily, of Kinderhook, NY; Stefan and wife Cori and their children Alex and Julia, of Ridgefield, CT; and a sister Mary.

Chris had flying on his mind from childhood and often commented on his happiness at fulfilling his dream of becoming an airline pilot. His career took him to global destinations, but his favorite place on earth was Park City, where he had lived for more than 20 years.

A private family service will be held on Monday, October 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Park City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations in Chris’s memory to Mountain Trails Foundation, or National Ability Center. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family with family at http://www.starksfuneral.com