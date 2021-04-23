Obituary for Clifford Drew
March 9, 1943 – April 7, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dr. Clifford J. Drew of Woodland, Utah. He died suddenly on April 7, 2021 on the property he loved in the arms of his wife.
Clif served the University of Utah for over 40 years as a Professor of Special Education and Educational Psychology, as well as several administrative roles throughout his career. His proudest moments however, involved his interaction with, and mentoring of, his students. It was his joy to watch them learn, grow, and to succeed in their chosen fields.
Clif is survived by his wife Linda James and three children; Laurie Drew of Beaverton Oregon, Douglas Drew of Washougal Washington, and Stephen Drew (Amy) of Chico California. He has two grandchildren that are growing into outstanding young men.
Clif would like you to know that his work here is done. He died a happy man, at peace with his accomplishments and his life. A modest man, he would shun further accolades, but would hope that you do, for some unfortunate soul, an unsolicited act of kindness in his name.
