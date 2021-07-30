Obituary for “Coach” Leon Kenneth Smuin

“Coach” Leon

Kenneth Smuin

September 13, 1940 – July 27, 2021

“Coach” Leon Kenneth Smuin passed away on July 27, 2021 at the age of 80. Leon was born on September 13, 1940 to Thelma and Kenneth Smuin in Salt Lake City, Utah. Leon married Nelda Vivian Brimhall on August 26, 1960 in Jensen, Utah.

Leon loved teaching school, coaching sports, football, wrestling and track, his family, farming, hunting and fishing, Sunday drives with his wife and family, attending western musical concerts, operating large construction equipment.

Leon is survived by his wife Nelda Smuin, three sons: Kay (Kim) Smuin, Randy (DanNette) Smuin, Ned (LeAnne) Smuin, and two daughters Denise (Greg) Smuin, Danna (Jody) Hodgkinson; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren with one on the way; his brother Lynn (Pauline) Smuin and sister Joan (Floyd) Collette, and cousin Chick (Jean) Beynon.

He is preceded in death by his father Ken Smuin, mother Thelma Smuin, sister Charlotte Smuin and brother Stephen Smuin.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Glines Stake Center (78 South Aggie Blvd). A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday evening from 6-8p.m. at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home and Monday 9:45-10:45a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Vernal Memorial Park.