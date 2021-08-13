Obituary for Constance Connie Krout

Constance “

Connie” Krout

July 30, 1939 – July 27, 2021

Constance was born in Valley View, Pennsylvania, but spent most of her young life in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. She was the only daughter of Beatrice Ossman Pelachick, but was raised by her step father Theodore Pelachick. She graduated from Pottsville High School. She quickly moved on to independently support herself as a telephone operator until she met her soulmate and husband of 55 years, Richard Eugene Krout. They lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for a few short years, then built their Pennsylvania dream house in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. There she raised her children and built deep seeded roots, with many lasting friendships and many adventures, spending numerous days playing tennis at Allenberry Resort and Inn. She spent those years as a wonderful wife and homemaker for their 2 children, packing up for weekends spent skiing at Denton Hill or boating on the Susquehanna River in the summer. After Richard’s retirement, they built their western dream house in Park City, Utah, where they spent 25 years. There Connie developed even more deep and lasting friendships, spending her time snow skiing, playing golf, traveling the world or just spending quality time with friends. Anyone who knew her was familiar with Hotel Krout, as she absolutely loved to host and entertain people. She so enjoyed spending time with her three granddaughters when they visited, teaching them to ski and play golf, taking them to rodeos, and, most importantly, grilling the Krout Special Rack of lamb and homemade soup.

Anyone who knew Connie loved her. She was a brightly sparkling personality that could start a conversation with anyone, a skill that astounded those around her. She loved to push boundaries, and was never afraid to wear just about anything to a party, no matter what her age. Her adventuresome and winning personality, her emotional strength to keep pushing through no matter how her body challenged her will be legacies that will live on.

Connie is predeceased by her beloved husband Richard and her half brother Ted Pelachick. She is survived by her half brother Edward Pelachick, her children Richard Eugene Krout, Jr and Wendy Krout Day, her daughter-in-law Laura Krout, her son-in-law Christian Day, and her granddaughters Sydney Lauren Day, Nicole Rebecca Day, and Danielle Victoria Day.

Services for both Connie and Dick Krout will be at Park City Community Church on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1 PM with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the American Cancer Society.