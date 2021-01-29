Obituary for Cowan Glenn Nix

Cowan Glenn

Nix

December 9, 2020

Cowan Glenn Nix, Lt. Col. USAF (RET) passed away December 9, 2020 at age 83 at the Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.

He joined the United States Air Force as an Aviation Cadet in January 1958 and received his wings and a commission as a 2/Lt on April 30, 1959.

From August 1965 to October 1, 1966, he was with the 67th and 44th Fighter Squadrons, Okinawa, Flying F- 105s. Prior he spent 3 years with the

44th flying F-100s.

Shot down in his F-105 on October 1, 1966, he became a Prisoner of War in North Vietnam. November and December of 1966 was the period of his most severe torture.

From then on, he endured some torture, much abuse, and most of his time in solitary. His captors said he “had a BAD attitude”. A 7 year POW.

Repatriated 4 March 1973. Retired from USAF June 1978.

He discovered Park City in 1974 and loved everything about the glorious, cool mountains. His home has been in Park City, Utah since March 2003.

Survived by son Robert Nix (wife Louise) of London England, and daughter, Margaret Thomas and 2 grandchildren, sister Paula Hurd (husband Tom) of Park City UT.

Recipient of the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart

He will be buried in Arlington Cemetery on March 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.