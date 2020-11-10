Obituary for Dana Ann Travis

Dana Ann Travis

December 8, 1960 – November 2, 2020

Heaven gained an angel on November 2nd, 2020 when Dana Ann Travis suddenly left us due to complications from a recent heart condition. She was born December 8, 1960 in New Haven, CT. Dana was the daughter to late Joseph and Sallee Festa.

Dana led a life of compassion and optimism, regardless of circumstances. Always trusting God to lead her way, she was a devoted, mother, sister, servant and friend. Dana loved to hike in God’s beautiful land. Dana’s gifts were abundant and shared freely. Secret recipe lasagna or homemade apple pie lifted many spirits and enhanced many celebrations.

Dana’s children, Nial and Karli, were the light of her life. Dana’s eyes would light up as soon as their names were mentioned. They will never forget her amazing back rubs and tight “squeezes”!

Dana’s servant heart lead her to Syracuse University for an RN in nursing and then a compassionate career as a hospice nurse for over 25 years. Dana began hospice in Syracuse before moving to Park City in 2000, spending much of her career working at Community Nursing Services in Salt Lake City. Dana spent her entire adult life fulfilling her passion to help, heal and love others.

Dana’s passion for children inspired her to go on mission trips to Haiti and South Africa. Dana shared her laughter, love, and faith to all she encountered. Dana was a vital part of Mountain Life Church which became for her a supportive family.

Dana is survived by her children, Karli Travis of Cheshire, CT and Nial Williams, her siblings Donna McCormick (Dan) of Cheshire, CT, Jay Festa (Sandy) of Cheshire, CT and Joseph Festa (Penny) of Florida; former spouses John Travis and George Williams and a large extended family. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Christopher J. Festa and her sister Doreen Festa.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Karli Travis in a GoFundMe account, “In Loving Memory of Dana A. Travis” set up in Dana’s memory to provide gifts to Mountain Life Church and The Connie J Klanica Foundation for their compassionate support.

A celebration of Dana’s life will be held Saturday, November 14th, 10 am at Mountain Life Church in Park City. At Karli’s special request, please wear colorful clothes to celebrate the beauty and joy that Dana brought into the world.